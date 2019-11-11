Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
More Obituaries for Doris McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. McDonald


1932 - 2019
Doris L. McDonald Obituary
Doris L. McDonald
BELLEVUE - Doris L. McDonald, 87, of Bellevue passed away at 2:11 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her son's home in Metamora.
She was born on August 22, 1932, in Beech Grove, AR, a daughter of Clarence and Zelma (Horne) Russom. Doris married Hugh McDonald on December 24, 1949, in Paragould, AR. Hugh preceded her in death on March 27, 2007, in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Rick (Janet) McDonald of Metamora and Brion (Debbie) McDonald of Hanna City; two grandsons, Chad McDonald and Rick (Jennifer) McDonald, both of Metamora; four great-grandchildren, Bryton, Brooklyn, Payton and Parker; sister, Carolyn Cupp of Paragould, AR; three sisters-in-law, Almeria McPherson of Flint, MI, and June Pardo and Donna (Fred) Rutledge, both of Paragould, AR; and brother-in-law, Ronnie (Vickie) McDonald of East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen; grandson, Matthew; brother, James Russom; sister, Marilyn Boling; two brothers-in-law, Harold Cupp and Kenny McDonald; and granddaughter-in-law, Kris McDonald.
Doris loved to cook, gardening and canning, watching cardinals and, especially, spending time with her grandchildren. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Doris's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Rod Schertz will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to JDRF or a .
Online condolences may be made to the family in Doris's name at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
