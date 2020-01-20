|
Doris Marie Cox
WYOMING - Doris Marie Cox, 88, of Sterling, formerly of Wyoming, died peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Doris was born in Wyoming, IL, on November 5, 1931, the daughter of Emery and Lorene (O'Neill) Barton. In 1950, Doris married Myron L. Cox and they had eight children. She began her teaching career in 1950 in a one-room school in Stark County, retiring 50 years later as a professor at Sauk Valley Community College. She worked at many schools in the area, including St. Andrew's, St. Mary's, Rock Falls Elementary and Newman Central High School. As well as teaching, she farmed with her family in the Wyoming and Prophetstown areas. During her retirement, Doris was very active in volunteer groups, including the Sterling P.A.D.S. and several church circles.
It's best we mention for the record she was a firm believer in hard work and pulling your own weight. An avid bridge player, she was also known to catch a flight to any point in the world when given the opportunity.
Doris is survived by four daughters, Catherine Rogers of Sterling, Mary (Philip Koenig) of Moline, Colleen (Mike Kelm) Cox of La Moille and Ann Friel of Sterling; three sons, Myron Richard (Paula) Cox of Greenville, SC, Daniel Cox of Prophetstown and Ralph (Sarah) Cox of Alexandria, VA; two brothers, Francis (Joan) Barton of Elmwood and James Barton of Sterling; sister-in-law, Carole Barton of Prophetstown; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Cox; one granddaughter, Allison Kelm; and one brother, Larry Barton of Prophetstown.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with P.A.D.S. Private family burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020