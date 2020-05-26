|
|
Doris Marie Peplow
PEKIN - Doris Marie Peplow, 90, of Montgomery, Ala., passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was formerly of Pekin and Clarksville, Tenn., and has resided in Montgomery for two years.
Born June 22, 1929, in Peoria County, to John M. and Grace (Stovall) Whitney, she married Kenneth R. Peplow on Oct. 25, 1947, in Pekin. Kenneth died on July 10, 1981. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Teri Uhler; a son-in-law, David Uhler; one brother, Carline Whitney; and two sisters, Dorothy Bass and Margaret Joesting.
Surviving are her fiance, Bill Gupton of Clarksville, Tenn.; one daughter, Shari Lynette (Stan) Newell of Montgomery, Ala.; three grandchildren, Ric (Erika) Uhler of Alexandria, Va., Chandra (Will) Sullivan of Belleville and Christopher (Autumn) Newell of Montgomery, Ala.; and three great-grandchildren, Kenny Uhler, Annabelle Grace Newell and Allianne Grace Newell. Also surviving are one sister, Lucille Rowden (104) of Pekin; Bill's son, Wade (Nancy) Gupton; and sons, Will Gupton and Robert Gupton.
Marie worked for the Red Cross in the mid 1950s and early 1960s. In 1964, Marie started her career in Civil Service at Fort Campbell, Ky. She proudly worked there for 30 years before retiring in 1994. Marie then started and ran her own business, Unique Yarns, of Clarksville, Tenn., where she specialized in needle works, stitching and teaching others. She would enjoy this greatly for 22 years, and again retired in 2016. She was also a member of the ANG, American Needlepoint Guild, for over 20 years.
Marie had many passions in her well lived life. Marie worked very hard and was greatly dedicated to every task. Along with her jobs, she also worked on her farmland in Kentucky. Marie was a dedicated Eastern Star for 20 years, and earned the rank of WHP. She did however, love to play more than work. Marie could always be found among her family, laughing it up and making sure everyone had a smile. She loved playing card games with family, cooking and canning, needle point and crocheting, reading and traveling. She would get so tickled at something that she could scarcely talk, and she had the most infectious laughter. Her eyes often danced with amusement and at times had a twinkle of mischief. Marie was also the most gracious and gentle woman, and made sure anyone around her felt loved.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held when large gatherings are again possible. She will be laid to rest at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 1608 S. Ashland Ave. #38269, Chicago, IL 60608.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020