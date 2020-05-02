|
|
Doris McCutchen
PEORIA - Doris McCutchen, 88, of Peoria died at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Proctor Place in Peoria.
She was born on October 26, 1931, in Ames, IA, to Christie and Paul McNeil.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandy Rademaker of Summerville, S.C.; two sons, John of San Diego, CA, and Jeff of Mason, WI; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don McNeil.
Doris received her bachelor's degree from Bradley University and an associate degree in ornamental horticulture from Illinois Central College. She was employed at Luthy Botanical Garden and later self-employed as a garden designer.
Doris was an active volunteer with Girl Scouts and Proctor Hospital Service League. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria will be handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to Doris's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020