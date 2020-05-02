Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris McCutchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris McCutchen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris McCutchen Obituary
Doris McCutchen
PEORIA - Doris McCutchen, 88, of Peoria died at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Proctor Place in Peoria.
She was born on October 26, 1931, in Ames, IA, to Christie and Paul McNeil.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandy Rademaker of Summerville, S.C.; two sons, John of San Diego, CA, and Jeff of Mason, WI; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don McNeil.
Doris received her bachelor's degree from Bradley University and an associate degree in ornamental horticulture from Illinois Central College. She was employed at Luthy Botanical Garden and later self-employed as a garden designer.
Doris was an active volunteer with Girl Scouts and Proctor Hospital Service League. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria will be handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to Doris's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -