Doris Mitchell

CHILLICOTHE - Doris May Mitchell, age 80, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aperion Care in Peoria Heights.
Doris was born on July 8, 1939, in Peoria to Clyde and Margie D. (Schmidt) Crider. She was married to Ralph Mitchell. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Carol Mulvaney.
Surviving are her children, Monty L. Mitchell of Chillcothe, Jeffrey L. Mitchell of Peoria and Tammy L. Mitchell of Peoria; her sister, Barbara Kneer of Chillicothe; her half brother, Clyde M. Crider of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
