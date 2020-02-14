|
Doris R. Adami
BARTONVILLE- Doris R. Adami, age 74, of Bartonville, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6:07 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born December 23, 1945 in Galesburg to Alfred A. and Irene M. (Courter) Reed. She married Allan L. Adami on July 7, 1969 in Bloomington, IL.
He preceded her in death on February 14, 2019 in Peoria.
She is survived by two sons, Aaron Adami and Bruce (Kim) Adami of Lake Villa, IL; and four grandchildren, Alfred, Elizabeth, and Irene of Canton, and Albert of Manila, Philippines.
Doris grew up on a farm in Fulton County and went to high school in Cuba and later graduated from Western University. She was a school teacher in Peoria prior to becoming a stay at home mom. Later on she taught at the Pekin Lifeway at the hospital. She then became a full time farmer on the family farm in Fulton County. She was always a farm girl who loved horses and grew up riding them.
The family would like to thank the nursing staffs at Unity Point Health Methodist and OSF with a special thanks to the entire staff at The Clayberg Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at the Cuba Cemetery in Cuba, IL.
Memorials may be made to the , , or the Red Brick School House in Smithfield.
Online condolences may be made to Doris's family at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020