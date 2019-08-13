|
Doris Schwarzentraub
EUREKA - Doris Schwarzentraub, 90, of Eureka passed away at 5:15pm Monday August 12, 2019 at her home.
She was born November 23, 1928 in Highland to the late Dr. William J. and Marguerite C. Weber Dausmann. She married John V. Schwarzentraub on September 5, 1948, St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. He preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
Surviving are their children, Mary A. Catania of Industry, John W. (Connie) Schwarzentraub of Eureka, Carol S. (Bill) Sherman of Kingston and Barbara Schwarzentraub of East Peoria; and granddaughter, Sarah J. Schwarzentraub of Normal.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Dr. William J. Dausmann Jr.
Doris' home, family, friends, and faith were very important to her. She was a homemaker and partner in farming operations with her husband all her married life. She tracked household finances and assumed the duties of watching grain prices and selling the grain when her husband's health was failing, and she continued to do so until her passing. When she wasn't golfing, she enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, traveling, and reading. Doris sewed and did needlework, and liked to spend time watching Wheel of Fortune and being with her family. She was a longtime, active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
Her family wishes to thank the caregivers at Snyder Village, UnityPoint Palliative Care and OSF Hospice for all their care and support.
A funeral service for Doris will be held at 11 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor John Bates will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Hirstein Cemetery in rural Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, UnityPoint Palliative Care or a .
Doris' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019