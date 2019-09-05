|
Doris (Metzler) Smeltzer
WEST PEORIA — Doris Arlene Smeltzer, age 83, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in West Peoria.
Born March 25, 1936, in Goshen, Indiana, to Carl & Anna Metzler. She married Walter Edward Smeltzer on June 8, 1958, at Olive Mennonite Church in Elkhart, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Roy Davidhizer, and daughter Teresa Marie Smeltzer.
Surviving are her spouse, Walter Edward Smeltzer, and four children, Colleen (Pablo) Fast of Lábrea, Amazonas, Brazil; Kevin (Beverly) Smeltzer of Richmond, Virginia; Carla (Jesus) Cortés of Peoria, Illinois; Kurt (Carol) Smeltzer of Washington, Illinois.
Also surviving are five siblings, Gennevive Hershey of Columbiana, Ohio; Carl (Phyllis) Metzler of Goshen, Indiana; Marilyn Miller of Goshen, Indiana; Norma (Allen) Mast of Goshen, Indiana; and Mary (Denny) Lambright Yoder of Lagrange, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren: Natasha (Nicolas) Hayden; Ryan Smeltzer & Kayla (Brad) Matthais; Kyle Smeltzer, Justin (Shannon) Smeltzer, Caleb Smeltzer & Josiah Smeltzer.
Great-grandchildren: Fyodor, Serenity and Mercy Hayden; & Vincent Smeltzer.
Doris received her teaching degree from Goshen College in 1958 and taught third grade in Bristol, Indiana, for three years. Later she was a substitute teacher for several years.
At 50 years of age, she graduated with a degree in dental hygiene from Illinois Central College and worked as a hygienist for over 15 years.
She was a Pastor´s wife since the fall of 1959 through the present. Doris was a big support to her husband as a partner in the ministry and a member of Peoria Christian Fellowship Church. Some of her activities included being a hostess, counselor, home-maker, and co-worker on many levels of ministry.
Her hobbies were gardening, quilting, oil painting, and sewing.
Many people enjoyed her sweet, kind, loving, caring personality resulting from her walk with Jesus in her daily life.
A visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bradley Epworth United Methodist Church in Peoria. A funeral service will be on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the church. A funeral service will also be held at the Yellow Creek Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.
Memorial checks may be made out to Project Amazon, c/o Becky Joellenbeck, PO Box 4327, Apopka, FL 32704. On a separated piece of paper designate For the mission work of Pablo & Colleen Fast in Brazil.
