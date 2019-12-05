Home

Dorlis R. "Tiny" Brandt


1937 - 2019
Dorlis R. "Tiny" Brandt Obituary
Dorlis R. "Tiny" Brandt
ARMINGTON -- Dorlis "Tiny" R. Brandt, 82, of Armington, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 9:45 p.m. at The Christian Village in Lincoln.
Visitation for Dorlis will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Armington Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Armington Christian Church. Burial will follow at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.
Dorlis Rae Edwards was born April 3, 1937, in Yeaman, Kentucky, the daughter of Guy and Myrtle Foreman Edwards. She married Robert D. "Bob" Brandt on Feb.23, 1963 in Minier. He preceded Tiny in death on Aug. 4, 2012.
Dorlis is survived by one daughter, Reta Ann (Bud) Wilson of Frankfort, Kentucky; one son, Randy Presswood, of Mackinaw; five grandchildren: Brandt (Jessica) Wilson, Tasha (Dave) Kraushaar, Tara (Colin) Heinz, Kyle (Lil) Wilson, and Cassie Talbot; six great-grandchildren: Chuckie, Campbell, Grady, Conley, Cavanaugh, and Phoebe; one sister, Phylis Johnson of Lincoln; and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Rose Marie Talbot; two sisters; and four brothers.
Tiny was a member of the Armington Christian Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at church and Hopedale Nursing Home where she especially loved playing the piano. Tiny had worked for General Telephone (GTE), and was the general manager of the first Claire's Boutique in the state of Illinois opened at Eastland Mall in 1970.
Tiny's greatest pride was in her family, especially her grandchildren. She cherished her roots, but also felt lucky to be a member of the big beautiful Brandt family. She was musically gifted with the accordion, piano, and singing.
Memorials may be made to Armington Christian Church or Armington Fire & Rescue.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
