Dorothy Ann Bennett

Dorothy Ann Bennett Obituary
Dorothy Ann Bennett
PEORIA - Dorothy Ann Bennett, formerly of Peoria, passed into glory on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Lakeland, FL.
She was botn in Platteville, WI, on February 2, 1932. Her husband, Rev. J. Wesley Bennett, pastored at the Peoria Free Methodist Church and preceded her in death in 2006.
Visitation and funeral will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Platteville Free Methodist Church, 350 E. Furnace St, Platteville, WI 53818. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church, with a service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Melby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
