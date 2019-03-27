|
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Tracey
PEORIA - Ms. Dorothy Ann Tracy, 62, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 5:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Generations Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. Host Pastor is the Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr. Pastor Patrick Pollard will render the eulogy. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019