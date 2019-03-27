Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tracey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann "Dot" Tracey


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Tracey Obituary
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Tracey
PEORIA - Ms. Dorothy Ann Tracy, 62, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 5:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Generations Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. Host Pastor is the Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr. Pastor Patrick Pollard will render the eulogy. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now