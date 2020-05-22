|
Dorothy D. Tipton
EAST PEORIA - Dorothy D. Tipton, 94, of East Peoria passed away on May 21, 2020 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
Dorothy was born on June 6, 1925 to Sophia and Thomas Cooper in Jefferson City, MO. She married the love of her life, Robert Tipton, on Aug. 10, 1946. He died on Feb. 19, 2002. She has two surviving children, Sharon Bopp and Bruce (Sheryl) Tipton. She was blessed with three grandchildren and four great grandchildren who along with her children were the focus and love of her life. She had 5 siblings. One sister, Estelle (Sam Hawrelok) Layton of Palm Spring, CA survives.
She was office manager of Drs. Hardbeck and Brown in Alton, IL. Upon retirement, she volunteered for 19 years at OSF.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery. Memorials may be made to OSF Childrens Hospital of Illinois. Online tributes may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020