Dorothy Dierdorff
CHILLICOTHE - Dorothy Dierdorff, 93, of Chillicothe died at 3:13 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Dorothy was born on October 20, 1926, in Farmington to Joe and Edna (Custer) Scott. Dorothy married Melvin Dierdorff in Fairview.
Surviving are two daughters, Marian (LeRoy) Wade of Chillicothe and Connie (Ben) Williams of Peoria, AZ; four grandchildren, Brandon Wade of Baltimore, MD, Kimberly (Andy) DuPage of Tremont, Holly Henry of Fairview and Monica (Curtis) Wulf of Durant, IA; and nine great-grandchildren, Collin, Dillon and Madilyn Wade, Ashley and Kamryn DuPage, Emily and Ethan Henry and Ryan and Adam Wulf. Also surviving are two sisters, Ina Mae Wilkinson and Alice Vawter of Canton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Louise Beoletto, Leta Brooks, Effajean Breckenridge and Eleanor Heady; and one brother, David Scott.
Dorothy worked for the First National Bank of Chillicothe for twenty years. She and her husband owned and operated the Chilli Bowl Bowling Center from 1959 to 2006.
She was a member of Arrowhead Country Club and Chillicothe First United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum, 7519 N. Allen Road, Peoria. Visitation will be held at the mausoleum one hour prior to the service time.
Memorials may be made to Chillicothe First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019