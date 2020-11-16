1/1
Dorothy E. Montgomery
PEORIA - Dorothy E. Montgomery, 96, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Buehler Home in Peoria.
She was born on June 24, 1924, in Athens, IL, to Paul and Ida (Gilkison) Cantrall. She married Donald R. Montgomery on April 5, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2011, in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Gregory Alan; and two sisters, Jeanne Anderson and Evelyn Rogers.
Survivors include one son, David (Elli) Montgomery of Chicago; one granddaughter, Sarah "Sadie" Montgomery of Chicago; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy enjoyed golf, international travel, shopping at Bergners, decoupage, pinochle, watching the Cubs and entertaining on holidays. She was known for having "Betty Davis" eyes, being an expert in semantics and her infectious laugh. She had a deep love for her sisters, Jeanne and Evelyn.
She was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church.
Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. The Rev. Dr. Randy Arlan Williams will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to her church.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
