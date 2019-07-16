|
Dorothy F. Miller
EUREKA - Dorothy F. Miller, 87, of Eureka passed away at 10:51 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at The Loft in Eureka, IL.
She was born on June 7, 1932, in Knobel, AR, to Earnest and Laura Bell (Archer) Roberts. She married Randal S. Miller. He died on June 22, 1998, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers.
Surviving are her son, Randy (Mary) Miller of Eureka; three granddaughters, Michelle (Aaron) Colburn of Alamogordo, NM, and Marcella Miller and Marah Miller, both of Eureka; and one great-grandson, Brooks Colburn.
Dorothy was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Dorothy's family would like to thank Eureka Rescue Squad and Vitas Hospice for all of their hard work and compassion they dedicated to Dorothy's care.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements. Pastor Gordon Barrick will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Eureka Rescue Squad or Vitas Hospice.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019