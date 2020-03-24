|
Dorothy Flores
PEORIA - Dorothy M. Flores, 85, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Proctor Endowment Home.
She was born on November 7, 1934, in Evergreen Park, IL, to Raymond and Mary O'Connell Wolf. She married Dr. Richard Flores on June 28, 1958, in Fontana, on Lake Geneva, WI. He survives, along with their seven children, Michael (Kate) Flores of Western Springs, IL, Daniel Flores of Appleton, WI, Patrick (Carmel) Flores of Morrison, CO, Kathleen (Margie) Burton-Flores of Richmond, CA, Eileen Rians of McKinney, TX, Corinne (Chris) DeTrempe of Granger, IN, and Colleen (Robert) McLaughlin of Westfield, IN. Twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Dorothy graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Education. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority at the U of I.
Later, she taught elementary education in the Elmhurst School District of Chicago for several years, before and after she was married.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother and even teacher to her own children, beside their formal education. When her children were grown, she did volunteer teaching at St. Thomas Catholic School in Peoria Heights.
Dorothy was very active in the community and her church. She had been a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church since 1967 and had served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and sang in the choir. The parish Bible Study Group was of special interest to her. Also, she was a member of the Peoria Religious Vocations Support Group and The Catholic Women's League and the Peoria County Medical Society Alliance. She had been a volunteer at the Heartland Community Health Clinic for a number of years.
Dorothy liked to read and take walks, especially with her Golden Retriever. She was an excellent cook and homemaker. Sewing was one of her many talents, as was gardening. She loved to travel and made several trips with her husband to Ireland, the British Isles, Europe and Alaska. They made many trips throughout the continental United States as well, but her favorite trips were to see her seven children and their children.
In consideration of current public health concerns, a private family graveside service will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020