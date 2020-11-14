Dorothy Ginzel
EUREKA - Dorothy M. Ginzel, 102, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on May 18, 1918, in Metamora, IL, to David and Mary Martin Belsley. She married Elmer Ginzel on June 4, 1939, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on January 20, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, David (Mary) Ginzel of Peoria, IL, and Marvin (Joanne) Ginzel of North Port, FL; two daughters, Eileen (Alvin) Echoff of Flanagan, IL, and Marcia (Tim) Kellenberger of Elgin, IL; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, one brother, two great-great-grandchildren and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Ginzel.
Dorothy was educated in the Metamora school system, graduating from Metamora High School. She helped on the family farm until she got married. She was a homemaker who loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She was also the bookkeeper for Ginzel Trucking, which she and her husband owned.
Family and faith always came first for Dorothy and she was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to cook and bake for her family and help out whenever she could.
She was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where private family services will be held. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangement.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
