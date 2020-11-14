1/1
Dorothy Ginzel
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ginzel
EUREKA - Dorothy M. Ginzel, 102, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on May 18, 1918, in Metamora, IL, to David and Mary Martin Belsley. She married Elmer Ginzel on June 4, 1939, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on January 20, 2006.
Surviving are two sons, David (Mary) Ginzel of Peoria, IL, and Marvin (Joanne) Ginzel of North Port, FL; two daughters, Eileen (Alvin) Echoff of Flanagan, IL, and Marcia (Tim) Kellenberger of Elgin, IL; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, one brother, two great-great-grandchildren and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Ginzel.
Dorothy was educated in the Metamora school system, graduating from Metamora High School. She helped on the family farm until she got married. She was a homemaker who loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She was also the bookkeeper for Ginzel Trucking, which she and her husband owned.
Family and faith always came first for Dorothy and she was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to cook and bake for her family and help out whenever she could.
She was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where private family services will be held. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangement.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved