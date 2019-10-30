Home

Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL
Dorothy Gohl-Hagar


1921 - 2019
Dorothy Gohl-Hagar Obituary
Dorothy Gohl-Hagar
PEKIN ~ Dorothy L. Gohl-Hagar, 98, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Born June 23, 1921 in Henry to Harry and Alice (Wills) Newman, she married William Henry Gohl on May 18, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa. He died January 31, 1993. She later married Walter "Sam" Hagar on June 23, 1998. He died in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Bette Martin and Barbara Dupuy; one grandson, Ronald Kelly; three sisters; and two brothers.
Surviving are one daughter, Shirley (Bert) Cusac of Creve Coeur; eight grandchildren, Steve Cusac, Rebecca Smith, David Cusac, Daniel Cusac, Michael Kelly, Jeffrey Dupuy, Bradley Dupuy, and Barry Dupuy; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy had worked for Block & Kuhl and also for Hecht's Bonnie Shop, both in Peoria.
She loved and was devoted to her Lord and had been a member of First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur. Dorothy had also taught Sunday school with the Awanas in Peoria.
Dorothy enjoyed reading, crosswords, quilting, and was an avid picture taker. She was known for her great dinners that brought family together.
The family would like to especially thank the staff members Cheryl, Greg and Dawn of Unity Point Methodist Hospice for the loving care given to Dorothy and her family throughout her last several weeks.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. The Rev. Bill Holley will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Creve Coeur Christian Church Food Bank, 101 South Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
