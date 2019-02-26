Home

Dorothy Hohulin
DEER CREEK - Dorothy A. Hohulin, 81, of Deer Creek passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her home.
Dorothy was born on August 31, 1937, in Metamora to Richard and Delia (Murray) Janssen. She married David Hohulin on June 27, 1958, in Streator, Ill.
Surviving are her husband, David Hohulin of Deer Creek; one son, Daniel (DeAnn) Hohulin of Glendale, Ariz.; one daughter, Susan (Daniel) Langan of Dunlap, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Shanon (Austin) Luhring, Dallen Hohulin, Paul Hohulin, Nick Langan, Danielle Langan, Brooke Langan and Kiley Sutton; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Phil Schierer of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by one son, Charles; three infant grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.
Dorothy graduated in 1989 from Illinois Central College, where she received her Associate Degree in Arts and Science. In 1992, she graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She retired in 2003 from Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center, where she loved working with young people in the theater.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Brooks McDaniel officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, IL 32256, .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
