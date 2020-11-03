Dorothy J. Olds
PEORIA - Dorothy Jean (Klingbeil) Olds, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, went home to meet her Lord at 5:38 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Shelbyville Manor.
Interment of her ashes will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, Peoria, IL at a future date. There will be a graveside ceremony where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Dorothy was born on January 20, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio. Her parents were William F. and Dorothy (Koerner) Klingbeil. Dorothy graduated from Manual High School in Peoria, Illinois. She worked as a waitress at Kane Drug in Peoria where she met her husband to be, David. In 1943, Dorothy married David W. Olds formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota and they lived in Peoria together for 57 years (until his death in 2000). Dorothy worked for 20 years with the Mother's Day Out program at the First Federated Church in Peoria. After her husband passed away, Dorothy volunteered at Proctor Hospital in Peoria for 12 years. Dorothy attended Westminster Presbyterian Church of Peoria for over 51 years. Dorothy, who was a devoted wife and outstanding mother, had a loving and caring spirit and always had a smile on her face. In her later years, she moved to Shelbyville to be close to her daughter, Diana. The saddest point of her life was that the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of close contact with her family in her last months.
Dorothy is survived by 2 daughters, Diana (Gary) Sulaski of Shelbyville, IL, and Debi (James) Bielenberg of Spring, TX; and a son, David (Holly) Olds of Austin, TX. Dorothy also had seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband David Olds. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley (Milton) Jensen, an infant brother"Billy" and a granddaughter, Jamie (Bielenberg) and Jamie's husband, Andrew Schliepsiek.
