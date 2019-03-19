Home

Shawgo Memorial Home
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL 61501
(309) 329-2125
Dorothy J. Schisler

Dorothy J. Schisler Obituary
Dorothy J. Schisler
ASTORIA - Dorothy J. Schisler, 93, of Astoria, IL, passed away at 9:47 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Rushville, IL.
She was born on February 26, 1926, in Browning, IL, the daughter of Earl and Lula (Belville) Stambaugh. She married Floyd Schisler on September 8, 1946, in Astoria. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by her 4 brothers, Donald, Junior Bill, David (Infant) and Gene Stambaugh.
She is survived by her 5 sons, Bernard (and Pat) Schisler of Greenview, IL, Wendell (and DeeVon) Schisler of Astoria, Stanley (and Pat) Schisler of Browning, Eldon (and Becky) Schisler of Astoria and Tim (and Diane) Schisler of Astoria; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret Hunter of Browning.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. John Ruppel will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019. Interment will be in the Browning Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Astoria Lions Club or Astoria Fire Department.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
