Dorothy J. Wolford
PEORIA - Dorothy Jean Wolford, 92, of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, IL, where she had resided since January of this year. She was met at heaven's gate by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dorothy was born in Peoria on December 12, 1927, the firstborn of Gordon and Elizabeth (Gibson) Jones. She married her husband of 51 years, Harold "Dan" Wolford on April 7, 1951, and he preceded her in death on August 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gordon and Robert Jones; her sisters, Geraldine Jackson and Ruth Lowe; and her son, Daniel, who passed away in 2018.
Surviving are her three children, Brenda (Larry) Graham, David Wolford and John Wolford, all of Peoria. She also leaves two grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Monckton of Germantown Hills, IL, and Ryan (Esther) Graham of Round Lake, IL; one step-granddaughter, Heather (Chad) Shafer of Chillicothe; four great-grandchildren, Graham, Kensey, Evan and Ava; three step-great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Montana and Cole; one brother, Gary (Karen) Jones of East Peoria, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior many years ago in a revival service at Peoria First Church of the Nazarene that her daughter, as a young child, invited her to attend in trying to win a prize for the most attendees brought to a service. She loved the Lord and was very active in the East Peoria Nazarene Church over the years as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, board member and Nazarene Mission International President. She will be remembered by her sweet smile and her compassion for others, especially the elderly. At the church buffets, she will be remembered for her delicious pumpkin bars and memories of kidding her to get ahead of her in line before all the food was gone. She was a very meticulous house cleaner and enjoyed cleaning houses for many years, especially bonding with her elderly customers and visiting with them over a cup of coffee and a doughnut before starting her job at their homes.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, as well as the caring nurses and aides with Transitions Hospice, who cared for her during the last weeks of her life at the nursing home.
Arrangements are being handled by Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, and a private family graveside to honor both Dorothy and her son, Daniel, will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Peoria Church of the Nazarene, 1325 Meadows Ave., East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
