Dorothy Jane Peters
PEORIA - Dorothy Peters of El Cajon, CA, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
She was born Dorothy Jane Capranica on March 30, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois. She was the second eldest of four daughters to Dominic and Rose Capranica. Dorothy was well-known for her charismatic personality, her "can do" attitude and her strong leadership abilities. She was the editor of the high school newspaper and graduated the school valedictorian.
In 1952, she wed the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Edward J. Peters. They started their family in Peoria. Dorothy was an incredible mom while raising their six children.
In 1966, the family moved to San Diego, CA. Dorothy was an inspiration as a mother and as a wife. She was an incredible cook, a skilled organizer and the inspiring, driving force in her children's lives and achievements. She was the "neighborhood mom," opening her home to be the gathering place for her family and their countless friends. Her welcoming smile made everyone feel right at home.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years; their six children, Laura Griffiths, Nick Peters (Renee), Joan Peters (Wayne), Susan Snyder (Rob), David Peters (Soleil) and Carol Kloss (Brian); ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest sister, Lu Essington. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Driscoll and Gloria Murphy, both of Peoria.
Services will be on Friday, September 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in El Cajon, CA. Reception will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude's Research Hospital.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019