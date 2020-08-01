Dorothy Jane WormanPEORIA - Dorothy Jane Worman passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 5:08 p.m. at the Christian Buehler Home.She was born to Elijah Joseph and Mildred Ruth Collier on January 22, 1922, in Peoria, IL. She married Floyd Alan Worman on April 19, 1941, in Peoria.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, John Collier and William Collier; and sisters, Margaret Grauer and Genevieve Roth.Surviving are one son, Roger (Sharon) Worman of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Cally (Anderson) Puckett of Healdsburg, CA, and Courtney (Ryan) Van Biene of Leucadia, CA; and five great-grandchildren.She was a 50-year member of the former West Bluff Christian Church and a member of Glen Oak Christian Church. She was a homemaker and an avid Bridge player.A private family interment at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery has occurred. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Memorials can be made to the Christian Buehler Home.