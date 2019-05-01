Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Dorothy K. "Kate" Westerman


Dorothy K. "Kate" Westerman Obituary
Dorothy K. "Kate" Westerman
CHILLICOTHE - Dorothy Kathaleen "Kate" Westerman, age 87, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.
Kate was born on February 4, 1932, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Christopher and Lola Mae (Crook) Clare.
Surviving are her son, Raymond Westerman of Peoria; her daughter, Diane (J.D. Powers) McDermaid of Rome; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Frank) Hauk of Chillicothe, Joshua McDermaid of Chillicothe and Erika McDermaid of Peoria; and four great-grandchildren, Lane Hauk, Bailey McDermaid, Braden McDermaid and Kinley McDermaid. Also surviving are three sisters, Gladys Wilcox, Janet Davis and Nancy Seaver; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, four sisters and four brothers-in-law.
Kate owned a cleaning business for 20 years. She was a member of Pearce Community Center and she enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Kate was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Kate's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Heritage Health and Transitions Hospice for all their loving care.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
