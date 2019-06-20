|
Dorothy Kline
PEKIN - Dorothy Kline, 83, of Pekin passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Pontiac, IL to Henry and Hazel (Smith) Berlett on November 10, 1935. She married John Morgan on September 17, 1955; he passed away November 12, 1961. On May 4, 1963 she married Roger Kline. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1999.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dan Morgan; two daughters, Sandy Morgan and Barb Baker; four brothers, Ray, Bill, Jerry and Jim Berlett; three sisters, Neva Meyer, Irene Bauer, and Anna Brubaker.
She is survived by one son, John Morgan of Pekin; one daughter, Mary Gay of Pekin; one brother, Tom (Janice) Berlett of Washington, IL; two sisters, Phyllis Schmidt of Eureka, IL and Norma Livengood of Washington, IL; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was a waitress for The Chateau on the Lake for nearly 20 years. Later Dorothy was the bar manager at the Pekin Country Club for 20 years. Dorothy treasured her family. Her greatest calling was raising her children. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and was very talented at embroidery. Her favorite projects were dish towels and pillow cases.
Dorothy's graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Glendale Memorial Gardens, 18119 IL-9, Pekin, IL with Pastor Jeff Leeman officiating. A visitation will also be held Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin.
Memorials may be made to ALS-TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA, 02139 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019