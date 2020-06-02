Dorothy Krendick
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Krendick
FARMINGTON - Dorothy L. Krendick, 94, of Farmington, IL, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was born on November 21, 1925, in Portsmouth, OH, to William and Stella (Pack) Lovins.
Dorothy married Melvin Krendick Sr., the love of her life, on December 22, 1944, in Bethesda, Maryland, and they were happily married for 64 years before his passing in 2009.
She is survived by four children, Steve (Judy) Krendick of Scottsdale, AZ, Mel Krendick Jr. of Mesa, AZ, Jackie (Tim) Foster of Trivoli, IL, and Pat (Marc) Walker of Chandler, AZ; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Dorothy was an Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools for District #86 in East Peoria, retiring from that position in 1989, while raising four children. Dorothy was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #1002, but she was most proud of being a Mom, Grandmother and good friend to many who loved her. She was considered an angel on earth for her compassion, kindness and unconditional loving manner. She loved her family and friends deeply and received the deep love back. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed providing meals for her family and friends and had a sense of humor that always made her fun to be around. Dorothy will be missed for her constant smile, loving heart and unconditional love.
The family wishes to thank all of those at Courtyard Estate who loved and cared for her over the past two years.
A graveside service will be held with immediate family only at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Dorothy Krendick to the Shriners Children's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
