Dorothy M. Hofstatter
1925 - 2020
LOWPOINT - Dorothy M. Hofstatter, 95, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on January 20, 1925, in Wenona, IL, to Leslie and Hazel M. (Hahn) Whitmer. She married Edward L. Hofstatter on April 25, 1946, in Metamora, IL. He passed away on April 3, 1993.
Surviving are her daughter, Marta (Tom) Tucker of Aldeo, IL; sons, Herman Hofstatter and Alan (Ruth) Hofstatter, both of Lowpoint; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Leslie Whitmer of Leroy, IL, Lois Miller and Loretta Bowald, both of Eureka, IL, Donald (Floy) Whitmer of Broomfield, CO, and Mildred Groom of Westminster, CO; and special friend, Vachon Davidson of Washburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Walter Whitmer, Kenny Whitmer, Evelyn Bland and Una Bibb.
Dorothy was a member of the Washburn United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bethel-Lowpoint Cemetery in Lowpoint, IL, with the Reverend Ron Martz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Washburn United Methodist Church, 106 East Water Street, Washburn, IL 61570. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bethel-Lowpoint Cemetery
