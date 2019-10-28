|
Dorothy M. Reader
BARTONVILLE – Dorothy Margaret Reader, 86, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor.
Dorothy's graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartonville. Memorials may be made to her church or Farmington Country Manor. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019