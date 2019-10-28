Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery
Bartonville, IL
Dorothy M. Reader


1933 - 2019
Dorothy M. Reader Obituary
Dorothy M. Reader
BARTONVILLE – Dorothy Margaret Reader, 86, of Bartonville, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor.
Dorothy's graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartonville. Memorials may be made to her church or Farmington Country Manor. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
To view full obituary and to leave online condolences for Dorothy's family, please visit www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
