Dorothy M. Sonnemaker
TOULON - Dorothy M. Sonnemaker, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Toulon, IL.
She was born January 18, 1927 in Peoria, IL to Ellen Tompkins and William Boyer, they preceded her in death.
Dorothy married Harry H. Sonnemaker, Jr., on June 12th, 1948 in Peoria, IL and he preceded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lise' (Robert) Mundwiller and Melissa (Steven) Majdic, grand-daughters, Emily Mundwiller, Abigail Mundwiller, Andie Majdic, grandson, David Sonnemaker, great grandson, Noah, brother-in-law, William (Nancy) Sonnemaker and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband and son and daughter-in-law, Michael(Suzanne) Sonnemaker.
Dorothy was a Registered Nurse, graduating from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1948. She worked for several years before retiring to raise her children.
Dorothy was one of the original founders of the Peoria Humane Society and had a life long love of all animals, but in particular for her many beloved German Shepherds.
She served as the President of PHS for over 30 years.
Private burial arrangements have been accorded.
Donations may be made to the Peoria Humane Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019