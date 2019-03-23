|
|
Dorothy M. York
PEORIA - Dorothy M. York, age 94, of Peoria passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
She was born on March 4, 1925, in Peoria, IL, to Robert J. and Anna T. (Fischer) White. She married Don R. York on July 17, 1949, in Peoria. He passed away on February 7, 2011, in Peoria.
Survivors include her sisters, Colleen Williams of Peoria, Roberta Finley of Oregon, Evelyn C. Faginkrantz of Peoria Heights and Marilyn J. (Norman) Spittler of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; and brother, Robert J. White Jr.
Dorothy graduated from Manual Academy in 1943. She worked at Peoria Bell Credit Union for 39 years as a secretary, retiring in December of 1986.
She was a member of the Proctor Hospital Service Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the former Zion Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Graveside services will be held immediately following at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019