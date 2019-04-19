Home

PEORIA - Dorothy Jean Moore, 60, of Peoria passed away at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born on September 21, 1958, in Peoria, the daughter of Mose and Missouri Archie Sanders.
She is survived by her mother of Peoria; three children, Gregory (Jeannine) Sanders, Nicole (William Jackson) Dothard and Frederick Dothard Jr., all of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Marquisha Dothard of Peoria, Jamilla (Daveron) Duncan of Indianapolis and Mona Dothard, Monique Watkins, Mya Watkins, Markeisha Watkins and Jadyn Sanders, all of Peoria; two great-grandchildren, Amina Duncan and Timothy Gregory Duncan; four sisters, Easter Lowe, Linda Williams, Debra Williams and Lisa Sanders, all of Peoria; and two brothers, Andrew (Kelly) Sanders and Gary Sanders, all of Peoria.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father and one brother.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, April 22, 2019, at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
To view Dorothy's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
