Dorothy Pfanz
1934 - 2020
GROVELAND - Dorothy G. Pfanz, 86, of Groveland passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
She was born on March 19, 1934, in East Peoria, Ill., to Gail and Roberta (Cooley) Sievers. She married Jene Pfanz on March 7, 1953, in Pekin, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2015. She was also preceded in death by one son, Rick Pfanz in 1993.
Surviving are one son, Randy (Amy) Pfanz of Minier; two grandchildren, Clint Pfanz of Danvers and Sarah Pfanz of Georgia; one great-grandson, Lucas; one sister, Delores Brady of Deer Creek; one niece, Karen "Sissy" (John) Thomas of Deer Creek; several Pfanz nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Taffy.
Dorothy was a cake baker for 28 years, making beautiful wedding cakes. She enjoyed knitting booties for Threads of Love and going to her son's school activities and tractor pulls. Dorothy went on three cruises as she enjoyed traveling, camping and attending the Mule Festival in Kahoka, Mo.
She was a member of First Reformed Church in Pekin.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Threads of Love, c/o Delores Brady, P.O. Box 325, Deer Creek, IL 61733; or for the continued care of Dorothy's dog, Taffy, c/o Delores Brady, P.O. Box 325, Deer Creek, IL 61733.
To view Dorothy's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
