Dorothy Phillips
WASHINGTON - Dorothy J. Phillips, 95, of Washington passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 23, 1924, in Peoria, the daughter of John and Iva Summers Parker.
Surviving are one daughter, Juanita Powers of Washington, IL; one son, Doug Clymer of Freeport, IL; and one step-daughter, Carol (Russell) Jones of West Peoria, IL. Also surviving are two grandsons, Brad Powers and Brian Powers, both of Washington; three great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Bill Mossholder.
One daughter, Alice Mossholder; one brother, Jack Parker; and one sister, Lucille Mickens, preceded her in death.
She worked as a waitress for many years as Marshall's Restaurant and Mac's Restaurant, both in Washington, and later at Wernsman's Restaurant in Germantown Hills. She enjoyed life, especially spending time with her family and many friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Washington. Pastor Adam Kipp will officiate. Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials in her name may be given to the Grace Bible Church parking lot fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019