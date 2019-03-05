Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy R. Barrett


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy R. Barrett Obituary
Dorothy R. Barrett
PEORIA - Dorothy R. Barrett, age 99, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Dorothy was born on February 6, 1920, in Tiskilwa, IL, a daughter of Emmett and Jennie (Cluskey) Finnegan. She married Byron "Bonnie" Barrett on October 31, 1942, in Kohoka, MO. He preceded her in death in October of 2005 in Peoria.
She is survived by four step-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a step-daughter and four sisters.
Dorothy and Bonnie were the owners and operators of Barrett Industrial Supply Co. She was a member of Arrowhead Country Club and St. Philomena Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be at 12 noon Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will follow in the Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now