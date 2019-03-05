Dorothy R. Barrett

PEORIA - Dorothy R. Barrett, age 99, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.

Dorothy was born on February 6, 1920, in Tiskilwa, IL, a daughter of Emmett and Jennie (Cluskey) Finnegan. She married Byron "Bonnie" Barrett on October 31, 1942, in Kohoka, MO. He preceded her in death in October of 2005 in Peoria.

She is survived by four step-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a step-daughter and four sisters.

Dorothy and Bonnie were the owners and operators of Barrett Industrial Supply Co. She was a member of Arrowhead Country Club and St. Philomena Catholic Church.

A memorial service will be at 12 noon Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will follow in the Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary