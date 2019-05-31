|
Dorothy R. Witherell
PEORIA – Dorothy R. Witherell, 85, died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. She was born on January 14, 1934 to Richard and Helen Philhower Oaks in Miami, FL. Dorothy married Leonard Witherell Jr. on September 29, 1951 in Peoria, IL. He passed on September 5, 2010.
Surviving her are three daughters: Vicki Ashurst of Peoria Heights, IL, Linda (Steve) Hines of Arvada, CO, and Susan (Jeff) Ensinger of Peoria, IL, and one son, William (Bethany) Witherell of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Rob Witherell, and infant daughter, Karen.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Dorothy's request, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter, 100 TAPS Ln., Pekin, IL 61554. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019