Dorothy Ryder
MORTON - Dorothy J. Ryder, 80, of Morton passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Aperion Care in Morton.
She was born on September 17, 1939, in Peoria, Ill., to George and Verna (Prichard) Walters. She married Robert F. Ryder on September 12, 1964, in Yorkville, Ill. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, David (Jessica) Ryder; two grandchildren, Owen and Emma Ryder; and two sisters, Jo Ann Andres and Linda Dennis.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Walters.
Dorothy loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed writing poetry and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020