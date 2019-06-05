|
|
Dorothy Sauder
ROANOKE - Dorothy Sauder, 92, of Roanoke took her last breath here on this earth and her first breath in Heaven at 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
She was born on September 3, 1926, in Roanoke, IL, to Samuel F. and Barbara Bauer Martin. She married Willard J. Sauder on October 7, 1951, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on November 23, 1979.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Brim of Normal, Judy (Larry) Hodel of Leawood, KS, Kathy Finley of Normal, Tom (Mary) Sauder of Peoria and Ellen (Eric) Bachman of Roanoke; two brothers, Robert Martin of Roanoke and Wayne Martin of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Chad (Katie) Brim, Trace (Denise) Brim, Allecia (Jason) Steckel, Amber (Keith) Hopkins, Tom (Amy) Sauder, Samuel (Carrie) Sauder, Allison (Nick) Ruzicka, Pierce Bachman, Kristina Bachman and Breck Bachman; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Howard, John, Lewis and Eugene Martin; and one sister, Marjorie Rebbec.
Dorothy grew up working with her brothers at Martin Implement in Roanoke. She then worked alongside her husband, Willard, managing the People's State Bank of Roanoke for many years.
Faith and family were the foundation of Dorothy's life. She was a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus Christ for 73 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.
Dorothy was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care given to Dorothy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019