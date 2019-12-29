|
|
Dorothy Schrieber
PEKIN - Dorothy Lucille Schrieber, 95, of Pekin passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Generations of Peoria.
Dorothy was born on May 16, 1924, in Buffalo, NY, to William and Blanche (Maleport) Cox. At the age of 6, she and her parents moved to Sault Ste. Marie, MI, to live on her grandparent's farm. She married Fred H. Schrieber on May 25, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sault Ste. Marie. He died on March 25, 1983.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Christine Beach; son-in-law, Richard Atkinson; two sisters, Marie and Lorraine Cox; and three brothers, Charles, Nelson, and Thomas Cox.
Surviving are one daughter, Catherine Atkinson of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Greg Atkinson of Peoria, Tiffany Metts of East Peoria, Michelle Laur of St. Petersburg, FL, Jason (Vallapa Buasuwan) Atkinson of Bangkok, Thailand, and Keith (Erika) Atkinson of Chillicothe; four great-grandchildren, Julia Laur and Annika, Malcolm and Clara Atkinson; one sister, Martha Reynolds of Sugar Island, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy worked at Pekin Hospital as a nurse's aide for 29 years, retiring in 1988. Previously, she did house work for three school teachers, worked at Ripper's Florist in Pekin, and later at Standard Brands in Pekin.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin, where she was a member of the Concordia Society and Yesterday Youth, and was a former 5th Grade Sunday school teacher. Dorothy loved to fellowship with other Christians and talk about her Lord Jesus. She had been a member of the Pekin YWCA and had been a Girl Scout and Brownie leader. Dorothy will be remembered for her notes and letters that she sent to her family and friends throughout the years. To keep herself busy and alert, she was scrapbooking before it even became popular. She loved sending homemade cards and booklets to people.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Simeon Raddatz will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 700 S. 4th St., Pekin, IL 61554; or EPIC, 1913 W. Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019