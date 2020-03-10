|
Dorothy Snodgrass
TREMONT - Dorothy A. Snodgrass, 98, of Tremont passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on November 24, 1921, in Scottland, IL, to Louis E. and Glenna M. Newton King. She married Ramon Snodgrass on May 7, 1944, in Walnut Ridge, AR, and he passed away on December 28, 2000.
Dorothy graduated from St. Bernice High School in Indiana and attended Brown's Business College in Danville.
Surviving are one son, Michael (Carolyn) Snodgrass; one grandson, Brian (Karen) Snodgrass of Fairfax, VA; and one brother, Neil (Betty) King of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ilene
Dorothy was secretary to the State Superintendent of Schools in Indianapolis, IN, for several years and secretary at Northern Indiana Power Company in Clinton, IN, but most of her years working were at Fairfax County Public Schools in Fairfax, VA, retiring in 1979.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, crocheting and ceramics.
She was a member of Tremont United Methodist Church and Tremont Women's Club.
Her funeral will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tremont United Methodist Church in Tremont. Pastor Cathy Clark will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Friday at the church. A graveside service will be at 12 noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in rural Chrisman, IL.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont United Methodist Church or Sugar Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020