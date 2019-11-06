|
|
Dorothy Taylor
PEORIA - Dorothy L Taylor, 69, of Peoria passed away and went to be with her lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on August 18, 1950, in Luxora, AR, to Robert and Ilar (Jenkins) Bonds.
She was preceded in death by her father and one son, Ernest Taylor Jr., as well as two brothers, Edward Dean Bonds and Willie Bonds Jr.
Surviving are her mother, Ilar Bonds of Nashville, TN; two daughters, Ebonie Kelly and Yolonda Taylor, both of Peoria; 14 brothers and sisters; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
Dorothy worked in Code Enforcement for the City of Peoria for over 40 years before retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria, where she sang and ministered with the group, "Women of Courage." Along with her love of singing, Dorothy enjoyed dancing and spending time with family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. The Rev. Devereaux Hubbard will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the church. Entombment will follow at Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Society of Illinois.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019