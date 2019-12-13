|
|
Dorothy VanderHeyden
PEKIN - Dorothy Virginia VanderHeyden, 96, of Pekin, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Pekin Manor.
Born April 17, 1923 in Pekin to Harold and Irene (Varnholtz) Doren, she married Rollin Lee VanderHeyden on Feb. 3, 1940 in Keokuk, Iowa. He died January 4, 2000 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; two great-grandchildren, Kody Garber and Kari Garber; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherry L. (Patrick) Arnett of Pekin; two granddaughters, Lisa (Chuck) Warren of Marquette Heights and Lola Arnett of Pekin and one great-granddaughter, Kacey Garber of Pekin.
Dorothy retired from Caterpillar, Inc. with 40 years of service. She mostly worked in the office, but during World War II, Dorothy delivered mail throughout the plant on a bicycle.
Dorothy loved bowling for many years and partnered in leagues with her brother, Kenneth. She enjoyed bus trips and had great times at the cabin in Oquawka on the Mississippi River with friends.
Her family will fondly remember her kind, friendly and warm nature. She was always focused on others and her family.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin and attended the Friendship Club at the church. She also was a faithful volunteer with Grace Café & Food Pantry.
Her private funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. There will be no visitation. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral with private inurnment in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell County Children's Advocacy Center, 341 Buena Vista, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019