PEORIA - Dorris M. Sweeney of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Advent Health Center in Ormond Beach.
She was born on March 5, 1925, in De Pue, IL, a daughter of Carl Palmer Pierson and Mary Pierson of De Pue, IL. Dorris married John F. Sweeney on July 11, 1945, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL. John preceded her in death on April 13, 2017, in Ormond Beach.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister and three brothers. Surviving are her children: twin daughters, Joanna (Jack) Smith of East Peoria, IL, and Deanna (Larry) Ancelet of Galesburg, IL, and son, John F. (Margaret) Sweeney Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Dorris graduated from Brown's Business College in Peoria, IL, and was employed by Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company in Peoria for many years. In her retirement years, she served as secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. She was a volunteer for "The Casements" in Ormond Beach. She had a great love of animals and rescued many in need. Chocolate chip cookies were her specialty, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped her bake them. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Services for the family will be held at Cape Canaveral National Veterans Cemetery in Scottsmoor, FL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019
