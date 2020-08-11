Dortha Ann Waddell

SPRING BAY - Dortha Ann Waddell, 78, of Spring Bay, formerly of Peoria, passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born July 5, 1942, in Peoria, she was the daughter of George (Leon) Love and Dorothy Love. Dortha married John Waddell. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include three children, Theresa Parks of Peoria Heights, Charles (Emily) Jolliff of Morton and Robert (Star) Winchell; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, Lucinda Ruescher, Loni Piper, Vicki Love-Freeman, Lisi Warner and Misti Kerns; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Dortha was a caretaker, both professionally and in her personal life. She was a homecare worker, who provided loving care for homebound individuals for many years. She lovingly raised two of her grandchildren, Courtney Jolliff and Brittany (Javier) Jolliff Quintero.

Dortha was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald Love; her son, Donald (Shane) Jolliff; and her niece, Tami Draper.

The family wants to express their heartfelt thanks to Dortha's granddaughter, Courtney Jolliff, and to her friend, Kaitlyn Reason, for caring for Dortha at home while she was under the care of hospice. Also, thanks to her great-niece, Brandy Causey, who threw a wonderful 78th birthday party for Dortha.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Charles Jolliff FBO Dortha Waddell" memorial fund at CEFCU to assist with funeral expenses. A burial service for immediate family and a celebration of life party are planned for later dates.



