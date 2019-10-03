Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Ryer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha J. Ryer


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dortha J. Ryer Obituary
Dortha J. Ryer
TRIVOLI — Dortha J. Ryer, 98, of Trivoli passed away at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist E.R. She was born on December 22, 1920, in Bardwell, KY, to John Harve and Janie (Fisher) Shaffer. She married Raymond D. Ryer on February 7, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.
Dortha was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Ryer; one brother, John (Issy) Shaffer; and four sisters, Anna (Ralph) Yarbarough, Ruth (Lyscol) Rowland, Ara (James) Mott, and Mary Sue (Buddy) Aton.
Surviving are one daughter, Jackie (Duane) Parr of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Jennifer Parr, Shawn (Jessica) Parr, and Rachel (Walter) Brooks; and six great-grandchildren, Robert, Vivienne, Greyson, Bear, Ryer, and Hazel.
Dortha worked in the treasury department at Caterpillar during World War II, also worked at First National Bank in Peoria and retired from American Pest Control in 1985. She was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and UK Wildcats Basketball fan. Dortha loved playing cards and attending her grandkids' school activities.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Rev. Jeremy Lafary will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department. To view Dortha's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dortha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now