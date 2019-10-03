|
Dortha J. Ryer
TRIVOLI — Dortha J. Ryer, 98, of Trivoli passed away at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist E.R. She was born on December 22, 1920, in Bardwell, KY, to John Harve and Janie (Fisher) Shaffer. She married Raymond D. Ryer on February 7, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.
Dortha was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Ryer; one brother, John (Issy) Shaffer; and four sisters, Anna (Ralph) Yarbarough, Ruth (Lyscol) Rowland, Ara (James) Mott, and Mary Sue (Buddy) Aton.
Surviving are one daughter, Jackie (Duane) Parr of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Jennifer Parr, Shawn (Jessica) Parr, and Rachel (Walter) Brooks; and six great-grandchildren, Robert, Vivienne, Greyson, Bear, Ryer, and Hazel.
Dortha worked in the treasury department at Caterpillar during World War II, also worked at First National Bank in Peoria and retired from American Pest Control in 1985. She was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and UK Wildcats Basketball fan. Dortha loved playing cards and attending her grandkids' school activities.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Rev. Jeremy Lafary will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department. To view Dortha's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019