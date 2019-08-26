|
|
Douglas A. Robinson
PEORIA - Douglas A. Robinson, 85, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Douglas was born on July 15, 1934, in Benoit, Mississippi.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and "Big" John Robinson; and his sister, Johnny Mae Robinson.
He is survived by his children, Cathy (Bill) Hogue, Derrick Robinson, Douglas J. Robinson and Eric Robinson; his grandsons, Korey Robinson and Ezra Robinson; and a brother, Barry J. Robinson.
Douglas will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and dedicated BBQ man, teacher and mentor.
As a long-standing member of the Peoria community, Douglas's infectious smile, perpetual optimism and gracious generosity touched countless lives. He will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the mortuary in Peoria. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019