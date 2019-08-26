Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. Robinson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas A. Robinson Obituary
Douglas A. Robinson
PEORIA - Douglas A. Robinson, 85, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Douglas was born on July 15, 1934, in Benoit, Mississippi.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and "Big" John Robinson; and his sister, Johnny Mae Robinson.
He is survived by his children, Cathy (Bill) Hogue, Derrick Robinson, Douglas J. Robinson and Eric Robinson; his grandsons, Korey Robinson and Ezra Robinson; and a brother, Barry J. Robinson.
Douglas will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and dedicated BBQ man, teacher and mentor.
As a long-standing member of the Peoria community, Douglas's infectious smile, perpetual optimism and gracious generosity touched countless lives. He will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the mortuary in Peoria. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now