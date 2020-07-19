Douglas A. YoungBARTONVILLE - Douglas A. Young, 77, of Bartonville, formerly of Sparland, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.Doug was born on September 6, 1942, in Bond County, the son of Joseph and Florence (Smith) Young. He married Sheila K. Austin on October 12, 1968, in Washington.Surviving are his wife, Sheila of Bartonville; his children, Mike (Darlene) Young of Rudolph, WI, Julie (Mark) Rohman of Peoria and Marie (Bob Jump) Young of Bartonville; grandchildren, Anne Ziebell, Emily Young, Jacob Morman, Camren Rohman, Salena Jump and Trey Rohman; one great-grandchild, Josie Shotliff; one brother, Don Young; and two sisters, Bonnie Coons and Patty Wissler.He was preceded in death by parents, three brothers and seven sisters.Doug was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for more than 32 years. He was a member of the Chillicothe Lions Club and First United Methodist Church.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. The Rev. Ron Martz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Swan Lake Memorial Garden in Peoria, with military rites.Memorials may be made to the Chillicothe Lions Club.