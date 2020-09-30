Douglas B. Kyle
PEKIN - Douglas B. Kyle, 60, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 5:33 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Doug was born on May 8, 1960, in Pekin to David and Glenda (Emmons) Kyle. He married Susan McGarvey on June 22, 1991, in Pekin.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, David C. Kyle; his paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandfather.
Surviving are: his wife, Sue of Pekin; one sister, Shelly Laux of Pekin; and maternal grandmother, Wanda Emmons of Pekin.
Doug was the President/Owner of Kyles Care at Home and S&D Cleaning Services. He was a member of Hook & Bullet Conservation Club and Ducks Unlimited. He was an excellent marksman and avid hunter and fisherman. He loved animals and everything about the outdoors.
Doug was an accomplished chef and shared his creations with many family and friends. He was a loyal loving husband, son and brother. HE WAS THE BEST!
Following his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will be accorded. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Doug's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hook & Bullet Conservation Club, PO Box 91, Galva, IL 61434-0091; or TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Doug's tribute page will be available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where online condolences may be sent to his family.