Douglas Beecher
WASHBURN - Douglas L. Beecher, 58, of Washburn passed away at 3:33 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on Sept. 9, 1960, in Gibson City to Pete and Delores Jean Scott Beecher. He married Barbara J. Buis on Sept. 11, 2004, in Washburn. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother; stepmother, Beverly Beecher; mother-in-law, Jeannie Buis; 7 children, J.R. (Hope) McGee, Matthew (Stephanie) Schubert, Katie (Matthew) Sheppard, Jessica (Ehren) Britton, Jacob (Mary) Beecher, Cassandra (Ben) Zoss and Ashley (Drew) VanDorsten; and 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Gerald Buis.
Doug worked as a truck driver with Roanoke Concrete for the last 15 years; prior to that he was a butcher and maintenance person at the El Paso IGA for 20-plus years.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Minier Masonic Lodge. He was also a volunteer fireman, enjoyed farming and was a diehard gamer. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flower,s memorials may be made to the family at PNC Bank.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Washburn American Legion.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Doug's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 20, 2019