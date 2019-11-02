|
Douglas D. Leman
WASHINGTON - Douglas David Leman, 75, of Washington, IL, died at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home.
Born on March 5, 1944, in Peoria, IL, to Sam and Aldine Stoller Leman, he married Gloria Jean Hodel on April 3, 1966, in Cissna Park, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 3 children, Gina (Brian) Sampson of Plainfield, IL, Darin (Dawn) Leman of Normal, IL, and Daniel (Jennifer) Leman of Washington, IL; 1 sister, Janet (Robyn) Rocke of Eureka, IL; and 12 grandchildren, David (Rachel), Drew, Rachel and Rebecca Leman, Shannon, Hayley, Nathan, Noah and Ethan Sampson and Katherine, Talitha and Evangeline Leman.
He was preceded in death by 1 brother, Maurice Leman; and 1 sister, Kathleen Lyman.
Doug grew up in Metamora, graduating from Metamora Township High School, and also from Illinois State University. He taught economics at Richwoods High School in Peoria for 4 years, and then was a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual for 48 years.
He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria and was active at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Metamora. He served as a deacon and also taught Sunday school.
Doug enjoyed leading Bible Studies and mentoring his fellow co-workers. He was a true family man, leading by example the valuable lessons of faith in the Lord Jesus.
Services for Doug will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Pastor Kerry Frantz and Dan Learned will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home in Washington, and also from 9:30 to 10:30 Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke later that afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Youth for Christ Peoria Area, 4100 N. Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Doug's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019